Fight to survive zombie apocalypse on Saturday at the SDC

This Saturday, Singapore will be overrun with zombies, and the Singapore Discovery Centre (SDC) is the place to be at.

Sign up to take part in this fictional scenario and you can play activities such as paintball, laser tag, and escaping from a maze with "zombies".

Players will gather resources, such as food, "weapons" and "ammunition", to help them fight the zombies, which will be played by actors.

More than 3,500 tickets to the one-day event, Area51o, have been sold so far.

It is part of the Singapore Discovery Centre's efforts to raise awareness of Total Defence among young people.

Organising chairman William Ong said: "Many youth are always on the lookout for fresh thrills, and we hope Area 51o will reach out to them with this fictional crisis scenario and encourage them to play their part in defending Singapore."

Each station is tied to one of the five pillars of Total Defence. For instance, participants can learn first aid at a station that links to civil defence.

Another highlight is a maze where participants have to use a walkie-talkie to help each other find resources while avoiding zombies, which are played by SDC employees and student volunteers from ITE Colleges West and East.

Mr Ong, who is also director of centre management at SDC, said this is the first time SDC is engaging youth in this way.

Tickets, which cost $12 a person, are available online or at the event on Saturday.

SDC is also giving away five pairs of tickets to The New Paper readers.

Just e-mail the answer to this question "Where is Area51o held?" to SDC at info@sdc.com.sg with your name and mobile number.

Entries close at noon tomorrow.