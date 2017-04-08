Fighting terror with technology

We look at some technological tools used to fight terrorism at homeland security exhibition Milipol Asia-Pacific 2017.

THALES VIDEO ANALYTICS PLATFORM

It helps automate detection of suspicious activity, working with cameras and microphones placed around the island.

The system is able to spot and identify something suspicious, like an idling vehicle or an abandoned object. It then alerts a human operator, reducing manpower needed to monitor the screens.

It was developed in France last year and is used in Mexico.

IPSOTEK ADVANCED VIDEO ANALYTICS

Used for post-event analysis, this system allows investigators to key in, and search for, certain known characteristics of the attack via keywords.

For example, if the alleged assailant was wearing a red shirt during the attack, investigators would be able to pull out images (from live or past video footage) of people in red shirts.

This saves time for security forces - reducing the need for investigators to plough through hours of CCTV footage.

DARKBLUE SECUREFORCE

A chat communication application for security personnel developed by Turkish company Darkblue Telecommunication Systems, SecureForce is an encrypted secure space for security forces to communicate during operations.

Forces on the ground can communicate with headquarters and send confidential information through this smartphone app.

Command staff HQ can also see how its forces are moving on the ground through geotags, and can advise ground personnel on the quickest routes.

The app was developed last year in Turkey and is currently undergoing trials.

MAX MESH TACTICAL RADIO

This radio can be used without any supporting infrastructure such as satellites or receivers.

A user can send data like text messages, images and videos using radiowaves to other users.

It can be used underground for search-and-rescue missions and during conflicts when supporting infrastructure are down.

Developed in Israel seven years ago, it is being used by armies around the world.