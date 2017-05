There has been an outpouring of concern for a premature infant, who was saved by an emergency caesarean section after her six-month pregnant mother, Ms Goh Chieh Ting, 25, died in a road accident in Jurong West, with some women offering to donate breast milk to baby Yu En. Ms Goh's husband (above in black), relatives and friends bade her a final farewell at her funeral yesterday.

