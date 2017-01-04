Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat  to deliver Budget 2017 on Feb 20

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver Singapore's Budget Statement for 2017 in Parliament on Feb 20, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced yesterday.

Mr Heng suffered a stroke in May last year but has been back at work at the Ministry since August, busying himself with the Committee on the Future Economy and this year's Budget.

Announcing the date, MOF encouraged people to continue sending in their views and suggestions on issues relevant to Budget 2017, The Straits Times reported.

A pre-Budget Facebook Q&A session will be held today from 8pm to 9.30pm, and people are welcome to join the 'live' Q&A session on Reach's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/REACHSingapore).

Reach will also stage the last pre-Budget Listening Point on Sunday from 7.30am to 11.30am at the Hougang Hawker Centre at Block 681 in Hougang Avenue 8.

LATEST UPDATES

Members of the public can follow MOF on Facebook (www.facebook.com/MOFsg) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/MOFsg) to get the latest updates on the Budget announcements on Budget Day.

Those who wish to receive the Budget Statement via e-mail after it has been delivered can visit the Singapore Budget website to subscribe to the Budget Statement mailing list.

You can subscribe to this free service from Jan 19 until Feb 17.