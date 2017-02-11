Find a piece of Singapore literature and bring it home

The public can find the Epigram books at the heartland areas.

Fancy hunting for free books in your neighourhood?

Local publisher Epigram Books will hide 50 books in five heartland areas in Singapore from Feb 17 to 26. The SingLit Heartland Book Drop, as the campaign is called, is part of the #BuySingLit campaign which supports local writers.

All 50 books are by local authors and will be hidden in public spaces such as walkways, benches, parks and void decks near MRT stations.

The books are sealed in transparent ziplock bags with a sticker that says "bring me home".

The first location for the book drop will be Ang Mo Kio on Feb 17, followed by Telok Blangah on Feb 22, Tampines on Feb 23, and Clementi, Bugis and Bras Basah on Feb 24.

"We want to emphasise that Singapore stories are all around us," Mr Andy Lim, 27, marketing executive from Epigram Books, told The New Paper.

It hopes that Singaporeans will read and share these books with friends and family.

If you find a book, tag Epigram Books on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #BuySingLit and the book's serial number to receive a 25 per cent discount on your next online purchase with the publisher.

Find out more at Epigram Books' Facebook page.