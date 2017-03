Mr Tonny Chan, owner and head chef of Tonny Restaurant at Geylang Lorong 3, drizzles truffle oil on one of its signature dishes, Crispy Yam with Truffle Oil. It was one of 30 eateries that won bronze in the inaugural Best Asian Restaurants Awards by The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao.

