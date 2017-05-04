Fire breaks out at eight-storey warehouse in Jurong

A fire broke out at 30 Toh Guan Road this morning (May 4) in a building opposite IMM in Jurong East.

It is an eight-level warehouse building with office accommodation and an annexed two-level conventional warehouse.

It also houses some furniture shops.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the fire at 7.40am. The warehouse fire was extinguished with three water jets.

About 50 people were evacuated by the SCDF and the police.

A 54-year-old woman was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital with burn injuries. She later died of her injuries.

Security guard Muhammad Jalal, 58, who works at IMM, told The New Paper: "I saw the fire grow from the second level to the top very quickly."

A tenant, who only wanted to be known as Suzi, 32, from Shutters Productions, said she was worried about her products stored on level eight of the building.

Investigations are ongoing.