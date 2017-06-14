Fire breaks out at Jurong Island refinery, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at the Singapore Refining Company (SRC) on Jurong Island yesterday morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on its Facebook page that they were alerted to the incident at 1 Merlimau Road at about 9.50am.

It said the fire within a crude distillation unit was extinguished by them and the company's in-house emergency response team at about 11.10 am. No one was injured.

The SCDF said the company's in-house emergency response team was activated and water monitors and several large capacity fire extinguishers were used to fight the blaze.

SRC's website said it operates a refinery capable of processing 290,000 barrels of crude oil per day.