Fire in VivoCity restaurant; no one injured

A fire broke out at a Japanese restaurant in VivoCity yesterday, and the mall was shrouded in thick smoke.

The fire, which broke out around 11.30am, involved the kitchen exhaust duct at the Shin Kushiya restaurant on the second storey, and it was put out by the company's emergency response team, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said. There are no reported injuries.

A spokesman for Mapletree Commercial Property Management said the incident was an isolated one and did not affect the mall's normal operations.

The surrounding area has also been re-opened to the public, the spokesman said.

The mall will be investigating the cause of the incident with SCDF and "the tenant will make a decision on the resumption of business after they assess the situation", the spokesman added.

Civil servant Ephraim Lu, 35, told The Straits Times he was heading for lunch at Monster Curry on the same floor as the affected unit when he noticed smoke. "It was really smoky, to the point where it was a bit hard to breathe," he said.

Staff were seen mopping up water in the area outside the restaurant, which had been cordoned off.