First cerebral palsy registry launched

In a bid to track those with cerebral palsy from childhood to adulthood, Singapore's first cerebral palsy registry was launched yesterday.

It is a joint effort by the Cerebral Palsy Alliance of Singapore (CPAS), KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) and the National University Hospital.

Currently, there is no official database of people with cerebral palsy for researchers or welfare groups to tap on, said CPAS chairman Dr Kevin Lim.

Cerebral palsy is a disorder that causes damage to the brain and impairs muscle control. It is not curable and can occur before or during birth, or as an effect of an illness or injury to young children.

The registry was launched at CPAS' 60th anniversary dinner at Marina Bay Sands as part of the hotel's Sands for Singapore Charity Festival.

Dr Lim said that with the new registry, CPAS is going one step further to follow up on those who tend to "fall off the radar" after they reach adulthood.

In January, CPAS began a serious effort to start an official, opt-in registry, drawing $50,000 from its Community Chest Care and Share fund for a secure IT database system and to hire research assistants.

Said Dr Lim: "With cerebral palsy, there is hardly any tracking at all once they graduate from the various special schools."

Because of this, it is not uncommon for those with cerebral palsy to effectively disappear from society. They typically resurface when something unfortunate happens, or they get flagged by concerned people, said Dr Lim.

Based on international estimates, three out of every thousand people have the condition.

Dr Lim added that the registry allows academics to glean "crucial insights" and help with different aspects of the condition, including prevention, diagnosis and management.

