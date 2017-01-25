First official heritage trail of Little India launched

Facade of the residence of Tan Teng Niah at 37 Kerbau Road in Little India.

A new heritage trail of the 200-year-old Little India enclave has been launched by the National Heritage Board (NHB).

It is NHB's 16th trail and the first official one for the historic enclave, reported The Straits Times.

The 4km route features more than 40 sites and 18 markers.

Previously, there were just markers by the Singapore Tourism Board.

Among the attractions are the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial, Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple, Racecourse Road and Foochow Methodist Church.

At Race Course Road, visitors will learn that the area once served as a rifle range, a polo field and a golf course in the 1870s to 1890s.

NHB also developed three thematic routes called Serangoon in the 1900s, Walk of Faiths and Shop Till You Drop.

"We did this to cater to the varied tastes of tourists with different time constraints," said Mr Alvin Tan, NHB's assistant chief executive of policy and community.

The public can download the trail brochure and map from NHB's website Roots.sg.