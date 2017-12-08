First sustainable Christmas market offers organic produce

To help Nepalese farmers following the earthquake in 2015, Madam Ragveer Maini started Himalayan Premium Foods, which imports their organically grown produce to Singapore.

"A lot of Nepalese people are still devastated and traumatised. I want to motivate them to live their lives again and sustain it - to keep doing what they're doing," said Madam Maini, 50, whose husband is Nepalese.

"Organic farming is tedious. It is a passion where you want to see a difference in people's health and the earth's health. The farmers don't use pesticides or insecticides as they don't believe in polluting the environment."

Madam Maini will be bringing in organic Nepalese tea and spices grown by the farmers to the First Sustainable Christmas Market at the Mercure Singapore on Stevens tomorrow. Part of the proceeds will also go towards helping Nepalese children by rebuilding schools.

Himalayan Premium Foods is one of 23 vendors at the market, which will run from 9.30am to 4.30pm. It is jointly organised by Mercure Singapore on Stevens and events company InTouch Concepts.

Vendor Timothy Boey, 29, will be bringing in beers from Darling Brewery, a microbrewery in South Africa. The beers have names inspired by endangered animals in South Africa.

The general manager of Novotel Singapore on Stevens and the Mercure Singapore, Mr Kevin Bossino, said: "The Sustainable Christmas Market reflects Mercure Singapore on Stevens' commitment to local community and culture, and is a means to reach out to the local community in a way that reflects AccorHotels' commitment to the environment."

InTouch Concepts director Veronica Pestana said: "The theme of this market is unique, as it focuses on sustainability during Christmas, which usually is a season when people buy many gifts without a second thought. This market hopes to create awareness among visitors to buy something that they will need and gift something that evokes their conscience."