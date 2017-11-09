Fish & Co supervisor cheats restaurant of $10,726

Restaurant supervisor Razali Rashid ran a scam while working at The Clementi Mall Fish & Co outlet.

When customers paid him in cash, he kept the money by indicating that they had redeemed their VIP points.

Razali, 33, managed to pocket $10,726 in 248 transactions between July 1 and Oct 13, 2015.

While out on bail, he was caught for selling drugs.

Razali was yesterday jailed for five years and five months and given five strokes of the cane for the offences.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Rebecca Wong said Razali tried to cover his tracks by tampering with the eatery's point-of-sale system to give the impression the customers had paid by redeeming VIP points.

DPP Wong said a Fish & Co operations executive noticed the number of VIP points redeemed at the outlet was unusually high, especially when Razali was on duty.

Razali confessed following an investigation, and the police were notified on Oct 16, 2015.

Later that month, Razali sold an undercover Central Narcotics Bureau officer a crystalline substance for $150. It contained 0.55g of methamphetamine.

He was arrested and more drugs were found in his home. Traces of methamphetamine were also found in his urine sample.

Razali pleaded guilty on Nov 3 to one count of criminal breach of trust and three drug-related offences including trafficking.