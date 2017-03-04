Fitness instructor raises money for student who loses home

When freelance fitness instructor Jeslyn Law, 42, heard that her Zumba student had lost her home in a fire, her first instinct was to help.

The fire had broken out in the student's three-room flat on the fourth storey of Block 138, Bedok Reservoir Road on Feb 20.

The husband of Madam Law's student climbed onto a ledge and was rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

He was taken to Changi General Hospital with burns.

Another student informed Madam Law of the incident.

Madam Law, who teaches a free Zumba class every Tuesday at The Star Vista, told The New Paper: "When I heard she had two children, I knew how much stress she must be going through as I am a mother of four.

"Last year, I was going through some difficulties and I was grateful when some of my students and fellow instructors offered to help."

Madam Law took to Facebook to inform other students and friends about the incident, and over 40 of them have reached out to donate money and household items, like a dining table and washing machine.

The fire-gutted three-room flat. PHOTO:COURTESY OF JESLYN LAW

In a phone interview with TNP, the 46-year-old victim of the fire, who declined to be named, said: "Jeslyn has been helping me non-stop since the beginning. She is sincere in helping me and she goes beyond what a fitness instructor does - it is unheard of."

Madam Law has since raised over $1,300 and pooled together resources such as food, fans, a mattress and clothes for the student and her family.

She also created a campaign on crowdfunding platform gogetfunding.com.

"It shows that a fitness class is not only about exercising for the students and teaching for the instructor," Madam Law said.

She added that her student only had basic fire insurance and is temporarily living in a one-room flat in Bedok.

Profits from a masterclass last Thursday, amounting to $360, was also donated to the student.