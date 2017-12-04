Five arrested in multi-agency operation

Five men were arrested following a multi-agency operation at public entertainment outlets along Sentosa Gateway early yesterday morning.

The five outlets were checked for possible contraventions of the Public Entertainment Licensing Conditions, said the police.

Checks were also made on 125 people during the operation, which was led by officers from the Clementi Police Division.

The officers were supported by the Criminal Investigation Department, Special Operations Command, Traffic Police, Singapore Civil Defence Force and Central Narcotics Bureau.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of being members of an unlawful society while three other men were arrested for disorderly behaviour.

The Traffic Police was also on the lookout for errant drivers in the vicinity of Telok Blangah Road, where a total of 16 motorists were stopped for checks.

A man and a woman were arrested separately for drink driving.

Police said investigations involving the five men arrested in the Sentosa Gateway operation and the two suspected drink drivers are ongoing.

CLAMPDOWN

Police said it will continue enforcement efforts and will work closely with other law enforcement agencies to clamp down on crime.

With the festive season nearing, the police also reminded motorists that drink driving puts their lives and those of other road users at risk.

Those found guilty of drink driving can be jailed for up to six months or fined between $1,000 and $5,000.