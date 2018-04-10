Five injured in Holland Road crash

The impact of the crash caused the MPV to roll and lose its left rear wheel.

Mr Foo Chuan Shen, 22, was headed towards town last Friday night when he saw an Audi overtake the bus he was on and collide with a Toyota Wish heading in the opposite direction.

The accident, which happened at 9.10pm at the junction of Ulu Pandan Road and Holland Road, caused the Toyota multi-purpose vehicle to roll thrice and lose its left rear wheel.

There were five passengers - an elderly couple, an elderly woman believed to be a relative, and two maids - in the Grab-registered MPV, which was driven by a man in his 30s.

The Audi, driven by a man in his late 20s, hit the left rear portion of the MPV, which was turning right into Holland Road, sending it tumbling.

The accident left one of the domestic helpers seriously injured with head injuries. The elderly wife also suffered a suspected broken rib.

The police said the five passengers were conscious when they were taken to the National University Hospital (NUH).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told The New Paper that NUH was on standby to receive two of the five injured.

Their condition is not known.

The drivers of both vehicles escaped with minor injuries.

Said Mr Foo, who is doing national service: "I saw the speed at which the car was travelling, so I knew the impact could potentially be quite serious."

Upon seeing the crash, he called for an ambulance, alighted at the next bus stop and ran towards the accident.

Mr Foo, who was the first person on the scene, found one of the maids sprawled on a nearby grass patch motionless and bleeding from her head.

The other maid was by her side, while the elderly couple were trapped in the vehicle.

Mr Foo said: "There weren't many people around the area at that time, so I wanted to check if they needed assistance."

Mr Foo said rescue services arrived within five minutes.

He admitted he was not thinking about his appointment any more.

He said: "The victims were in danger - it is better to save a stranger's life than be on time to meet my friends."