Flaming object thrown into hawker centre

An area the size of a football field was cordoned off for six hours in Ang Mo Kio on Tuesday after a flaming cylindrical object was tossed into the Kebun Baru Food Centre by an unidentified person, sparking panic. The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted at 4.40pm, and sent a fire engine to the scene at Block 226, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1. The fire was put out by two hawkers before firefighters arrived. No one was injured. Police are investigating a case of mischief by fire. The Straits Times said it understood that no arrests had been made at press time.