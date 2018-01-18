Flypast, parade, exhibitions to mark RSAF’s 50th anniversary

One F-15SG and two F-16s will be featured at the Singapore Airshow next month.

A flypast of more than 20 aircraft over the Marina Bay area during the National Day weekend will be one of the key events for the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF), which is marking its 50th anniversary this year.

Other events include another aerial display featuring two F-16C and one F-15SG fighter jets at the Singapore Airshow next month, heartland exhibitions across the island between March and May, and a commemorative parade with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as the guest of honour on Sept 1.

The RSAF50@Marina Barrage event will take place during the Aug 11-12 National Day Parade weekend. The flypast will include unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the first time.

All types of flying assets - fighters, helicopters, UAVs and transport aircraft - will be represented. There will also be an aerial display performance by a formation of two AH-64D attack helicopters, and F-15SG and F-16 fighter aircraft.

The air force will also be bringing the celebrations to three new heartland locations this year - Bedok, Sembawang and Punggol. This is in addition to two locations - Toa Payoh and Jurong East - where the RSAF also had heartland activities to mark its 45th anniversary.

The heartland exhibitions this year will each last for two days over the weekend.

Other than exhibition panels and static aircraft displays, another first are the live demonstrations at each event, such as a display of helicopter operations at the Sembawang event from March 31 to April 1.

These events were announced by Brigadier-General Kelvin Khong, who chairs the RSAF50 steering committee, during a media briefing at the Air Force Museum in Paya Lebar yesterday.

Explaining the theme of the celebration, BG Khong, 41, who is also the Chief-of-Staff (Air Staff), said: "The air force is here defending Singapore, but more than that, we are here for Singaporeans.

"That is why we have designed our theme to be 'Our Home, Above All'."

He added that more details of the flypast manoeuvres and other event highlights will be revealed in the months to come.

The RSAF began as the Singapore Air Defence Command in 1968 and was inaugurated as the RSAF on April 1, 1975.

Added BG Khong: "What we have achieved so far is only possible with the dedication and commitment of every one of us.

"Looking forward to the future, we want to inspire the next generation to continue this legacy."

