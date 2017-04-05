Focus on unity, not division: Masagos

There is a right time and place to discuss sensitive matters, such as the wearing of tudung, said Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli yesterday.

His remark came after Workers' Party MP Faisal Manap called for Muslim nurses and uniformed officers in the Home Team and armed forces to be allowed to wear the tudung at work during a debate on supporting aspirations of women here.

Mr Masagos said he found Mr Faisal's approach "worrisome", as he had used the motion "to focus on differences instead of rallying people to be united". He added: "(Mr Faisal) dwells on issues that can injure or hurt the feelings of the community rather than inspire them."

Disagreeing, Mr Faisal said that he has the right to voice the concerns of his community in Parliament.

The crux of their 30-minute exchange was a disagreement on whether Parliament was the right platform to voice such concerns.