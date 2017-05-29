Foldable bikes, PMDs allowed on buses, trains all day

Commuters will be able to continue taking their foldable bicycles and personal mobility devices (PMDs) with them on buses and trains all day, after a trial ends this month.

The six-month trial by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and public transport operators showed most commuters were accepting of such practices, LTA's deputy chief executive for public transport Jeremy Yap said yesterday.

"While we saw more commuters carrying these devices into train stations during the trial, the majority were responsible and observed the stipulated rules and guidelines," he said.

"Many also expressed support for the initiative as it provided passengers another option for their first- and-last-mile commute."

This development ties in with the Government's vision of a car-lite Singapore.

LTA and the Urban Redevelopment Authority yesterday announced plans for cycling routes in the central area that will be linked to the heartland.

Mr Francis Chu, co-founder of cycling group Love Cycling SG, said allowing such devices on board public transport is a practical move.

"Singapore has a good rail network, but it cannot always reach people's doorsteps.

People who live a longer distance away from train stations can use bicycles for the first and last mile of their journey. It will encourage more people to use bicycles as a mode of transport."

The LTA had said in March that based on checks at some MRT stations during weekday peak-hour travel, an average of 15 to 20 commuters boarded trains with their PMDs at each station.

Most of the devices taken on board were PMDs such as e-scooters, the LTA had said. They were more often seen at interchange stations such as Jurong East, Bishan and Serangoon.

With more than 100 stations islandwide, there could be as many as 2,000 commuters benefiting.

Posters highlighting the rules involved will be put up at train stations and bus interchanges islandwide.

Those who do not comply with the rules will be denied entry into the train station or bus, and can be fined up to $500 for each offence. - MELISSA LIN, THE STRAITS TIMES