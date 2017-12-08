Folks behind Artbox back with Christmas event

The guys behind Artbox Singapore are back with a new market - this time with neon displays and a 50,000 square foot open-air retail space.

Events company Invade will be transforming a carpark in Grange Road into a creative market by day and a neon playground by night for their latest pop-up market, Flashbang. It will run from tomorrow to Dec 30.

Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board's Kickstart Fund, which backs innovative lifestyle concepts and events with strong tourism potential and scalability, the market will see up to 120 regional and local food-and-beverage and retail brands.

A handful of them come from MOX, an independent design resource work space unveiled by Invade in mid-October.

Nomo, an automated powerbank sharing system that makes use of a mobile app to allow users to rent powerbanks to charge their phones on the go, made the creative space its home the same month.

Flashbang is expected to see over 700,000 patrons over the 22 days, and Nomo founder Andrew Lim, 36, hopes to get at least 5,000 sign-ups and downloads of the app within that time.

"It will be a big stepping stone for our type of service and branding," he said.