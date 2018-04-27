Foodpanda delivery rider injured in Newton Circus accident

The motorcycle with its pink delivery bag can be seen wedged under the silver car.

A 49-year-old Foodpanda delivery rider was injured in an accident with a car at Newton Circus on Wednesday afternoon.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at the roundabout of Newton Circus at about 1.45pm.

The male motorcyclist was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital in a conscious state. The Straits Times understands that he had abrasions on his left palm and knee, among other injuries.

A video shared on Facebook shows the aftermath at the scene. The motorcycle, with a pink Foodpanda delivery bag on its rear, is seen partially wedged under a silver car.

Foodpanda said yesterday it is aware of the accident and confirmed that the rider sustained minor injuries.

The spokesman said that Foodpanda's fleet is made up of freelance riders who are required to participate in an orientation programme before starting. The programme includes training modules in road safety.

Last month, two Foodpanda delivery riders were hurt on the roads. On March 23, a 20-year-old rider suffered serious injuries after colliding with a car in Bukit Batok. And on March 3, a 27-year-old rider was involved in an accident with a car in Balestier. He suffered leg fractures.