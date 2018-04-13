‘Foreign interests shouldn’t get involved in our politics’

Mr Desmond Lee (centre) joining the students of My First Skool at 10 Jurong West in a performance yesterday.

The contest of ideas and views on Singapore's politics should involve Singaporeans alone, said Social and Family Development Minister Desmond Lee yesterday.

That has been a long-standing principle of the Government - one that is supported by Singaporeans from all walks of life, he told reporters at an Early Childhood Development Agency event.

"Foreign interests should not directly or indirectly try to get involved in the politics that affects the lives of Singaporeans, because it is our lives at stake...

"And it is important that Singaporeans be entirely responsible and take responsibility for our destiny," Mr Lee said.

His comments came a day after the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) rejected an application to register the company OSEA Pte Ltd, which was set up to provide editorial services to the website New Naratif, run by historian Thum Ping Tjin and freelance journalist Kirsten Han.

Acra said allowing the registration would be contrary to Singapore's national interests and noted that it has links to foreign funding.

OSEA was to be a wholly owned subsidiary of British-registered company Observatory Southeast Asia (OSEA UK), which received a US$75,000 (S$98,000) grant from the Foundation Open Society Institute (FOSI), said Acra.

It added that FOSI is closely associated with Open Society Foundations (OSF), led by billionaire investor George Soros.

Mr Lee pointed out that OSF has a "a history of involvement in other countries' domestic situation".

"In this day and age, particularly where online falsehoods can be a tool of choice to involve yourself in other people's business... (Singaporeans have to) be in charge of our own destiny, and we seek Singaporeans' continued support for this principle," said Mr Lee. - YUEN SIN