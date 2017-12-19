Foreign worker dies after fall at Tampines construction site

A foreign worker died after falling from the 10th floor at a construction site in Tampines yesterday.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to the case of unnatural death at 11.08am yesterday.

"A 51-year-old man was found lying motionless at the said location and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene," said a police spokesman.

The Straits Times understands that the man was a Chinese national, and that the site is where condominium The Alps Residences is being built.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) told The Straits Times that it was alerted to a fatal incident in Tampines Street 86 yesterday involving a worker who fell from a height.

"The deceased was performing formwork works on the 10th floor of a building when he fell and landed on the fourth floor," said the MOM spokesman.

Formwork structures are temporary or permanent moulds into which concrete or similar materials are poured. The construction company for the project is China Jingye Engineering, he added.

MOM has issued a full stop-work order to the work site. Investigations by the police and the ministry are under way. - LYDIA LAM