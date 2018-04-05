Foreigners warned against campaigning for Malaysian elections

Foreigners visiting, working or living in Singapore have been cautioned against using the country as a platform to further their political causes.

The police said in an advisory yesterday that they are aware of calls encouraging overseas Malaysians to support political activities in relation to the impending general election in Malaysia.

The calls included those by Global Bersih, a coalition of Malaysian non-governmental organisations trying to reform the country's electoral system.

Foreigners were also reminded to abide by Singapore laws, including those regulating public assemblies.

Under the Public Order Act, organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit is illegal.

The police said they will not grant any permit for assemblies organised by or involving non-Singaporeans for the purpose of political or election campaigning.

They added: "Those who break the law will be dealt with firmly, and this may include termination of visas or work passes, where applicable." - ANG TIAN TIAN