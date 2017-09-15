Former cabby jailed for fatal hit-and-run accident

A taxi driver failed to help a motorcyclist he fatally ran over and even tried to cover up the accident.

Yesterday, Then Nien Fatt was jailed for five months, fined $1,000 and banned from driving for three years by District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan.

Then, 62, who now works as a cleaner, admitted to four charges: driving without due care and attention; failing to stop after an accident; failing to render assistance; and perverting the course of justice.

On Aug 11, 2015, Malaysian odd-job worker Tan Ser Chuan, 57, fell when his motorcycle skidded on the Ayer Rajah Expressway after the Alexandra Road exit.

He had been trying to avoid a bouncing tyre.

The court heard that Then, who was ferrying a passenger, saw Mr Tan only when he was two to three car-lengths away.

He was unable to stop in time and swerved his taxi, running over Mr Tan.

Mr Tan was pronounced dead at the scene at 6.20am.

Witness Zahid Samad, 47, a deliveryman who was riding his motorcycle at the time of the accident, heard the crash behind him and saw Then's CityCab taxi speed past.

Suspecting that the cabby had crashed into Mr Tan, Mr Zahid sounded the horn to get him to stop.

But Then did not stop.

After Then dropped his passenger off, he checked his vehicle and found that the front right mudguard was missing.

There were also some dents and scratches on the cab.

He paid a workshop operator $180 to remove them.