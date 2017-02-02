Former Mr Singapore World jailed 3 months for attacking taxi driver

Former Mr Singapore World Hu Hanxiong was jailed yesterday for hurting cabby Lee Yew Chye (above) in May 2015.

He is still haunted by an attack that happened nearly two years ago.

"The scars are there and I still get headaches from time to time," said cabby Lee Yew Chye, who was assaulted in May 2015 after he tried to get a drunk passenger to pay up. "Part of my forehead is also permanently numb."

Mr Lee, 47, who now drives in the day, told The New Paper: "I ended my shift earlier after the incident (when he was still driving at night) because I was afraid to meet such people."

Yesterday, Hu Hanxiong, 31, who was crowned Mr Singapore World in 2010, was jailed three months after pleading guilty to causing grievous hurt by performing a rash act.

The sales executive and a friend, Mr Terry Tay Wee Seng, had boarded Mr Lee's taxi at the Esplanade around 4.20am on May 24, 2015.

Halfway through the journey to Jurong West Street 64, the two drunk passengers vomited into plastic bags Mr Lee provided.

Mr Lee said he had to stop for a while to let Hu wake his friend up to find out where he lived. "The man was very violent when he tried to wake his friend up, so I called my friend to come by to help," he said.

When the taxi reached the destination, the fare came to $41.25.

Hu alighted without paying and went up a flight of stairs at the block. Mr Tay stepped outside and sat on a nearby bench.

Hu returned but still refused to pay and said he was going to take his friend home.

POLICE

The cabby called the police and tried to stop Hu and Mr Tay from taking a lift on the ground floor by leaning against the door.

A dispute broke out and Hu began to assault Mr Lee.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Jotham Tay said: "At the ground floor corridor outside the lift, the accused continued moving forward and threw punches at the victim's face.

"While along the corridor, the accused grabbed the victim's arms and swung him towards a wall, causing the victim's head to hit the (edge) of the wall."

The blow caused a 15cm cut on the right side of his forehead, leaving him dazed. The assault left Mr Lee with a permanent scar on his forehead, scalp and face, with nerve damage.

He incurred $3,158.92 in medical expenses and was placed on medical leave for 35 days. He also incurred $5,950 in loss of earnings.

DPP Tay told District Judge Low Wee Ping that Hu has made a full restitution of $9,108.92.

Asked why he did not fight back, the father of two said: "I've taught my kids since young that one should not hit back even if they get hit because it's against the law. So when this happened, I wanted to be a role model to them."

Mr Lee, who has been driving for 12 years, felt the sentence was too light. "This sentence will make people think that it's not a big deal to hit someone; at most you just go to jail for three months. This puts taxi drivers in a very vulnerable situation."

But he was very thankful for the assistance he got during the 35 days when he was on medical leave, said the sole breadwinner.

Transport Government Parliamentary Committee deputy chairman Ang Hin Kee and the National Taxi Association also provided financial assistance to him.

Mr Angtold TNP there is no excuse for anyone to assault public transport providers.

"Some assailants claimed they are not aware of their actions when they are drunk, but this reason doesn't hold water," he said. "If they are not able to hold their alcohol, then they should reconsider how they conduct themselves beforehand rather than affecting others."