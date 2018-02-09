Formula tins could soon carry label on superiority of breastfeeding

There is "no doubt" that breastfeeding is still "the best" for infants, Senior Minister for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon said yesterday.

Regulations for the labelling of infant formula milk will be tightened to highlight the superiority of breastfeeding, he said.

This means that soon, all formula milk tins could carry a label reminding consumers that feeding their children naturally is best.

Dr Koh, head of the Government's infant formula task force, was updating the media on how its work had yielded cheaper formula milk.

"The task force's work really is to provide options for parents where breastfeeding is difficult or impossible. It is not to supplant breastfeeding," he said.

Dr Koh said the Government has been working to "promote and encourage breastfeeding".

The Health Ministry has been working closely with private hospitals to achieve the Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI) certification, which is an international effort to support and promote breastfeeding.

Last month, Raffles Hospital became the first private hospital to commit to achieving BFHI by next year.

All three public hospitals here that offer maternity services - KK Women's and Children's Hospital, National University Hospital and Singapore General Hospital - have been BFHI-certified for the last four to five years.