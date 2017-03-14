Foster kid hopes to become foster parent

When she was seven, she was told she was going on an "outing" to an auntie's house and would stay there for a night.

That night became 12 years, and the woman turned out to be her foster mother.

Amanda (not her real name), now 19, had been placed in foster care because her mother and father, who later died, were ill.

When she was younger and her friends spoke about their happy families, she would be upset.

She said: "Why couldn't I be like everyone else and stay with my mother? I was nervous and scared that I wouldn't fit into the (foster) family."

She recalled an incident in primary school when her biological mother was warded in intensive care.

Her Primary School Leaving Examination was just days away, and she was distraught.

"I told my foster mother I had to go home to take care of my mother."

REASSURANCE

Her foster mother, who has two children of her own, reassured her.

"She told me to just focus on my exams, and not to worry about anything else. She said my mother would recover, and even if she didn't, she would take good care of me and ensure that I have a home," Amanda said.

Now studying in a polytechnic to be a nurse, she hopes to become a foster parent one day.

Amanda still lives with her foster family and visits her biological mother at her home occasionally.

"My foster mother didn't have to offer up her place and take care of me for 12 years," she said.

"But she made that choice, and because of her kindness, I am happy and well-fed. I was able to go overseas and go on cycling trips.

"In the future, I would like to give back to society and shower other children with the love and care they require."