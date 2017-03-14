Fostering kids gives her life meaning

Madam Hazel Sim, who left nursing to be a saleswoman, is now fostering a four-month-old girl and a two-year-old boy.

Her first foster child was an eight-month-old girl with special needs who had to be tube-fed. The baby would pull out the tube at least once a day.

The foster parent would lose sleep every night checking on the infant and cleaning up when she vomited, which was often.

But Madam Hazel Sim, 34, never regretted becoming a foster parent because it gave her life more meaning.

She has fostered three children under the fostering scheme of the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) which has helped more than 5,500 children.

Madam Sim and her husband, Mr Jackson Lai, 37, have tried in vain to have their own children.

She said: "All we wanted to do was to help people. If there are parents who have children but are unable to take care of them, why shouldn't we do it?"

The former nurse said her first foster child took a lot of work.

Madam Sim would panic when the infant pulled out her tube and take her to the hospital to have it reinserted until she learnt to do it herself.

She would also use her own money to take the child to a private doctor. Only visits to government hospitals and polyclinics are covered by the scheme.

She was heartbroken when the child went back to her biological parents after two years.

Madam Sim is now caring for a four-month-old girl and a two-year-old boy.

She said: "Compared with the previous one, this girl throws a lot of tantrums. With every child, it's a whole new journey trying to figure out how to care for them."

Madam Sim left nursing to become a saleswoman to have a more flexible schedule, and is open to fostering more children.

She said: "It is satisfying watching them learn how to walk and talk. I look forward to their every milestone."

Ms Audrie Siew, director of MSF's Children in Care Service, said: "A child who knows he or she is safe and loved can go on to heal and grow into healthy adulthood.

"We welcome more members of the public to come forward to find out more about fostering, and hopefully become foster parents and extend a helping hand to children in need."