Founder of Chang Cheng says coffee shop  business is 'recession-proof'

Chang Cheng chief Ricky Kok, who started out selling mixed rice, launched a high-tech coffee shop in May.

The coffee shop business has been lucrative and has produced several rags-to-riches stories.

These include Mr Hoon Thing Leong of the Kim San Leng coffee shop chain, as well as Kopitiam's Lim Bee Huat, who both started out as a "kopi kia" (Hokkien for coffee boy).

Chang Cheng's Ricky Kok, who is from Malaysia, has a similar story.

Fifth in a family of six children, Mr Koh, now 48, came to Singapore to work as a cook when he was 15 and had just completed Secondary 2 education. He worked long hours,and the pay was only $350 a month.

In 1994, after 10 years of working here, he borrowed $12,000 from his brother to open his first stall, selling mixed rice at a coffee shop in Toa Payoh. Business was bad at first but he was determined to succeed - a promise he made at his parents' graves after they died in a car accident when he was 21.

Over the next 23 years, his business grew - it runs more than 200 food outlets and 27 coffee shops islandwide - and has since expanded to Malaysia, with plans to expand to China next year.

Despite the humble image of Housing Board coffee shops, jaw-dropping deals involving them have hit the news in recent years.

Mr Kok's brother, former Chang Cheng director Kok Kuan Pow, was behind the record $31 million sale of a coffee shop in Bukit Batok in 2015.

Earlier this month, Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that coffee shop chain Broadway is in the process of finalising a $300 million deal to buy over S11's 17 coffee shops.

Mr Kok, a father of four children aged five to 19, told The New Paper: "The coffee shop business is recession-proof. Every one will have their own opportunities to earn money.

"But it is hard to attract young and educated locals to the industry especially with the pay. Some in the business will dissuade their children from taking over because of the hard work. Still, I will encourage my children to join the business because it is a good industry.

"But only after they turn 25."

