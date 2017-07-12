Four charged over abusing SkillsFuture

Four individuals involved with training provider Biz HR Solutionz were charged yesterday over abusing the SkillsFuture Credit scheme.

Its director, Eric Zheng Zhenwei, and Tan Yu Sheng and Sim Chee Kiong, both of whom referred trainees to Biz HR courses, were charged with abetment to cheat the then Workforce Development Agency (WDA) into disbursing credits for inflated claims.

Zheng faces charges over instigating trainees to cheat the WDA by submitting claims for courses that were not conducted.

He allegedly produced false attendance records during its audit last year.

Training facilitator, Joel Yeo Junwei, was also charged with falsifying records. - THE STRAITS TIMES

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY