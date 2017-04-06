Four long weekends to  look forward to next year

Four out of the 11 Singapore public holidays next year will fall on a Friday or Monday, which would give workers a three-day weekend. And another five holidays will fall on a Tuesday or Thursday, so workers can have a four-day weekend if they take leave.

The Ministry of Manpower released the dates yesterday.

The three-day weekends will take place over New Year's Day, Chinese New Year, Good Friday and Hari Raya Puasa.

Next year, Labour Day, Vesak Day, Deepavali and Christmas Day all fall on Tuesdays, so workers who take leave on the Monday before these public holidays will enjoy a four-day break. National Day falls on a Thursday, so employees who take leave on Aug 10, 2018 - the day after the public holiday - will also enjoy a four-day break.