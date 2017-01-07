Four models of Electrolux gas cooker hobs recalled

Following reports of glass shattering and small explosions, Spring Singapore yesterday issued a product recall of Electrolux's glass gas cooker hob model numbers EGT9637CKP, EGT7637EGP, EGT7637CKP and EGT7627CKP that run on town gas, and warned consumers not to use them.

In a media release, Spring said those who own the models can approach Electrolux on redress options.

The incidents happened when the affected glass gas cooker hobs, sold from 2014 until last year, were in use.

In one case on Jan 4, a user was scalded as a result of the incident, which is now being investigated by Spring.

After gathering more facts, Spring assessed that the risk warrants a recall of the affected products.

"Our top priority is the safety of our consumers. While we understand the inconvenience, a recall is necessary to prevent further mishaps," said Mr Poon Hong Yuen, chief executive of Spring.

Electrolux S.E.A said it has been working with Spring Singapore on the matter since last April, and is confident of reaching a solution.

It said in a media advisory: "Each of the product models has been registered and approved in accordance with local laws and regulations, prior to being sold in Singapore. No other models are affected. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

Those who had purchased the affected models can e-mail the company at customer-care.sin@electrolux.com with their contact details, or contact customer service at 6727 3613 or 6727 3699 for more information.

Affected customers can also submit details via www.electrolux.com.sg

Upon verification, Electrolux will arrange to remove/collect the cooker hob and provide affected customers with a full product refund by way of cheque in exchange.