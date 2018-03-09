Four more Active Health Labs to open this year

There will be six Active Health Labs, where Singaporeans can take ownership of their health and wellness, by the end of this financial year.

This was one of the announcements made by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth at the Committee of Supply debate in Parliament yesterday.

These labs are part of the Active Health movement, a national drive to get Singaporeans to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat had highlighted in his Budget speech that one of the major shifts in the coming decade is ageing.

She said: "To meet the challenges of an ageing society, the Ministry of Health declared war on diabetes last year, as a national effort to keep our population healthy as we age."

The Active Health movement continues this effort to bring communities together through sport and keep them healthy.

The first Active Health Lab was launched at Our Tampines Hub last year. It provides free screenings that look at health indicators, such as fat content in the body.

After the screening, experts will give personalised advice on how someone can lead a healthier lifestyle. About 2,200 people have gone through this process.

The second lab was launched at Heartbeat@Bedok this year.

The other four labs will be opened at Sengkang, Woodlands, Bishan and Jurong.

Two mobile labs will also tour the island.

Ms Fu said: "With Active Health, we want to create a holistic support system where Singaporeans proactively take ownership of their health, engage in physical activity, and be the social reinforcement that we all need to stay healthy and active."

Besides the labs, there will also be an Active Health mobile app that lets people track their fitness levels and activities.

- SUE-ANN TAN