Four people hurt after part of RWS casino ceiling falls

Workers clearing up debris from the incident, in which three renovation workers and a security officer were injured.

Three renovation workers and a security officer were injured after part of a ceiling board at the Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) casino collapsed yesterday.

External contractors were carrying out enhancement works when part of the ceiling board leading to the mezzanine gaming area fell around 10am, a spokesman for RWS told The Straits Times.

"There were no guests at that area during the incident. One security staff and three external contractors sustained minor injuries," the spokesman added.

Other than a few workers clearing debris from the sealed-off area, the situation appeared normal when ST visited.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted at 10.13am. Three of the injured were taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital while the fourth received treatment at the resort's clinic.

ST understands they had neck pains and head injuries and were discharged yesterday.

The mezzanine gaming area is temporarily closed and will resume operations after a thorough safety inspection is completed, said the RWS spokesman. - LYDIA LAM & RAFFAELLA NATHAN CHARLES