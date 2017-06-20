Four teenagers arrested over bike abuse case in Punggol

Screengrabs from a video compilation showing a shirtless man tossing an ofo bike into a canal and racing through Punggol interchange.

The police have nabbed four men believed to have been involved in a case of bicycle abuse near Punggol MRT station and bus interchange last Friday (June 16).

The teenagers, aged from 16 to 18, were arrested for committing a rash act and public nuisance, police said on Tuesday (June 20).

They had received a report of a man throwing one bicycle into a canal and riding another at Punggol MRT station.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division carried out extensive ground enquiries and established the identities of the four suspects, who were arrested along Ang Mo Kio Ave 9 on Monday.

Investigations are ongoing, police added.

A Snapchat clip of the incident showed a shirtless man hurling a rental bicycle from bike-sharing firm oBike into a canal.

He was then filmed riding around Punggol MRT station, as well as near Punggol Temporary Bus Interchange, on an ofo bike.

If convicted of committing a rash act, the suspects can be jailed up to six months and/or fined up to $2,500.

If convicted of public nuisance, the penalty is a fine of up to $1,000.

The incident is the latest in a string of bike abuse cases reported since three bike-sharing firms – oBike, ofo and Mobike – started operations in Singapore early this year.

Last week, a 14-year-old boy was arrested for throwing an ofo bike from the 30th floor of a Housing Board block in Whampoa.

- THE STRAITS TIMES