Free access to SPH Chinese e-papers for four days

To celebrate Chinese New Year, Singapore Press Holdings' Chinese-language newspapers are giving readers four days of free access to their three e-papers as well as Lianhe Zaobao's premium website and app content.

From today to Monday, the e-papers of Zaobao, Lianhe Wanbao and Shin Min Daily News will be accessible to all.

Content for subscribers will be freely available on desktop browsers, zaobao.sg mobile apps and mobile browsers.

This year, Zaobao is launching a special CNY video programme.

The free programme, which will be available from today on zaobao.sg, features an assortment of CNY-related videos, including Chinese stand-up comedy skits and tutorials on how to perform CNY rituals like welcoming Cai Shen Ye or the prosperity god.

There will also be detailed Chinese zodiac analyses and forecasts for each of the 12 zodiac signs in the Year of the Rooster, by astrologers in Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

Other video content includes performances by the Singapore Chinese Orchestra and stories of the origins of traditional CNY dishes.

StarHub mobile postpaid subscribers can watch these videos on the zaobao.sg mobile app without incurring additional local data charges.

The app is available for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. The videos come with an interactive game "Catch The Chick", with prizes including Jurong Point shopping vouchers and Bakerzin pineapple tarts.