Free books spark an interest in local authors

Books by local authors are being left in neighbourhoods around Singapore.

If you find a book wrapped in clear plastic lying around in public, chances are it might have been left there on purpose by Epigram Books.

This is part of the #BuySingLit movement to encourage Singaporeans to buy books by local authors.

The SingLit Heartland Book Drop was so successful last year, Epigram Books has brought it back.

The local publisher will drop off 50 books -picture books, graphic novels and fiction - this month by Singapore authors across the heartlands.

Last Tuesday, a team from Epigram Books left eight books at a playground, a community club, and a void deck in Ang Mo Kio. By the next day, all of them had found new owners.

On Friday, Epigram Books left 12 books in Bras Basah.

Founder and chief executive of Epigram Books, Mr Edmund Wee, told The New Paper: "I'm glad to hear all the books were taken within a day. We want to introduce these books to people who normally may not read local literature."

Epigram Books will go to Clementi tomorrow, Tampines on Friday, and Telok Blangah next Tuesday.

Singaporean magician Ning Cai will be at the Tampines book drop. Her new book, Misdirection, will be published by Epigram Books this month.

She told TNP: "I did a book drop during SG50, where I was going around the island distributing books by local authors. I think it is a great idea because Singaporeans like surprises. It would inject vibrancy in the local literary scene."

Epigram Books' group head of sales and marketing Ms Callie Chong told TNP the book drop has significantly increased their social media outreach.

She said: "Last year, within 10 weeks, there was a 100 per cent jump in the reach of our Instagram account. This year, we are using Instagram stories, and as of now we have more than 300 views per story."

The owner of BooksActually, Mr Kenny Leck, who is also #BuySingLit co-chair, said: "Many people do not even know these local authors exist. So this raises awareness and people can begin to appreciate their work."