Free one-month oBike service for Tampines residents

oBike, Singapore’s first homegrown dockless bike-sharing company, officially launched today (April 13) and announced a partnership with Tampines Town Council.

To use an oBike, users download its app on their smartphones and pay a deposit of $49 with a credit/debit card or via Paypal. Through the in-app map, users are able to locate oBikes, which are equipped with GPS technology.

Users must then physically locate the bike and scan the QR code located on the handlebars with the app to unlock the wheel lock. oBike charges $0.50 per 15 minutes.

Physically turning the wheel lock on the back wheel lets the app know when the session is over.

Bike-sharing services have become increasingly popular in Singapore, with Chinese bike-sharing companies, Mobike and Ofo, entering the market earlier this year.

Mr Elgin Ee, oBike’s general manager, said: “Ride numbers have been growing approximately two to three times week on week.”

oBike’s one-year pilot collaboration with the town council, Singapore’s first cycling town, will begin this month, to be rolled out in phases.

Tampines residents will be eligible for a free one-month oBike service upon registration.

oBike and the town council will work together to organise education programmes to promote good cycling habits.

oBike will provide bicycles for cycling ambassadors, who will cycle around to encourage responsible cycling habits.

oBike will increase the size of its maintenance team, which currently consists of eight people, providing Tampines residents, especially the elderly, with more employment opportunities.

Mr Chan Wee Lee, the town council’s general manager, told The New Paper: “We have received some complaints from residents about bike-sharing bikes being parked indsicriminately and are working with oBike to provide a good solution.”

To combat this issue, oBike will introduce bike parking location indicators in the app, reflecting demarcated bike parking spaces islandwide to encourage users to park responsibly.