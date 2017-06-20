Free rides for NSmen in uniform on June 30

All national servicemen (NSmen) can travel for free on public buses and trains on June 30 if they wear their uniforms, as part of the year-long NS50 campaign.

Calling it the "NS50 Free Travel Day", the gesture is meant to thank NSmen for their contributions, said SMRT, SBS Transit, Tower Transit and Go-Ahead Singapore, in a joint statement yesterday.

There is no limit to the number of free rides that NSmen can take on June 30 although the free travel applies only for services operated by the four public transport firms.

SMRT's president and group chief executive officer Desmond Kuek said: "As we celebrate NS50, free travel on June 30 will provide a boost to NS50 activities held across Singapore."

Past and present NSmen can ride for free so long as they are wearing their uniforms for verification purposes.

NSmen wearing older uniforms which have been phased out, such as the Temasek Green uniform, are also eligible.

Managing director of Go-Ahead Singapore David Cutts said: "This gesture of providing them complimentary travel on our bus services is a small token of our thanks."