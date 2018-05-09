Friends and family of missing commercial diver pay last respects

Family and friends described Mr Jake Seet Choon Heng, 33, the missing commercial diver whose body was found on Monday night, as a "selfless individual".

Speaking to The New Paper at Mr Seet's wake at Block 635, Pasir Ris Drive 1 yesterday, Mr Raqib Budiman, 38, who had known Mr Seet for more than 10 years, revealed how he had given up a high-paying job in February so that he could be by his wife's side in the final stages of her pregnancy.

Mr Seet's wife, Ms Joycelyn Li, is pregnant with a girl, who is due next month. The couple have two sons, aged six and three.

Mr Seet, who had worked as a freelance commercial diver for more than 10 years, was conducting underwater operations for a vessel called Jork at the Western Anchorage near Sentosa when he was reported missing on Saturday afternoon.

He was working for Mola Subsea Services.

His body was found in the sea off Sentosa on Monday evening at 6.36pm after three days of search-and-rescue operations by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

Mr Budiman, who also works as a freelance commercial diver, told TNP: "He turned down a job because he would have had to be on board a ship for two months, so he would not have been able to keep her (his wife) company."

He added that most people would have jumped at the chance to take that job.

Around 30 people were present at the wake when TNP visited at 3pm yesterday.

In memory of Mr Seet, friends of the family bought a Liverpool jersey with his name and age - "Jake" and "33" - printed on the back. Mr Seet was a passionate Liverpool fan.

FINAL MESSAGE

Those who attended the wake could be seen writing their final messages to Mr Seet on the jersey.

A family member who declined to be named said Mr Seet chose to enter the diving profession as he "did not like to do things others typically do".

He added: "Jake did not like to burden others with his thoughts. You wouldn't know if he was facing any problems as he preferred to keep his concerns to himself."

Reflecting on the sudden death, the family member said: "It is so unexpected - just last month, we went for a holiday to Phuket together."

Mr Seet's sister, Ms Jacqueline Seet, 37, said her brother was always optimistic about everything.

Ms Seet, who manages a food and beverage outlet, told TNP: "Whenever I think of our late mother, I will start crying. Jake would always reassure me by saying, 'Don't have to cry, we will meet her again soon.'"

She broke down in tears soon after speaking to reporters.

Mr Seet's wife, Ms Li, who works in an Australian school here, was visibly distraught and cried throughout the wake.

To help raise funds for the family, who have new flat, two close friends of Ms Li started a crowdfunding page on Give.asia yesterday.

As at 11pm last night, it had raised nearly $20,000.

Ms Michelle Lee, who is listed as the page's point of contact, said: "We hope to raise awareness about the risks faced by commercial divers, as well as to highlight the courage of people in this profession."

She also hopes the relevant authorities can look into making it mandatory for companies to provide insurance coverage for freelance commercial divers.