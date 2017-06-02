Friends, colleagues pay tribute to Traffic Police officer

The casket of Staff Sergeant Nadzrie Matin arrives at his home in Choa Chua Kang

The Traffic Police officer who was killed in an accident on Thursday (June 1) had met his wife in secondary school and had been trying for a baby, said friends.

Staff Sergeant Nadzrie Matin, 29, died while performing traffic patrol duties at Serangoon Road in Little India when his motorcycle collided with a van at 10.40am.

His body arrived at his home in Choa Chu Kang on Friday (June 2) at about 12.20pm for prayers, which was attended by over 100 people, including members of the Singapore Police Force, friends and relatives.

News of his death had been circulated to relatives through WhatsApp groups.

The New Paper was at his home and his aunt-in-law, Madam Halijah Ismail, 51, said: "We always called him Madin. So, when we first saw the news, we didn't know it was him.

"It was only shortly after when his cousins confirmed it was Nadzrie before the shock hit us and set in."

His colleagues described him as a cheerful and friendly man, who was always willing to help others.

He would also offer to do their shifts for them.

One of his team members, Mr Shahmee Nordin, 28, said: "He was very kind. He was like the heart of our team."

Staff Sgt Nadzrie was the youngest in the family and had two elder brothers and two elder sisters.

He also loved to bike.

Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam, and Home Affairs and Health Parliamentary Secretary Amrin Amin were at the flat.

Mr Shanmugam told reporters: "Nadzrie is a true son of Singapore. Officers like these go about their duties day to day, unsung heroes and it is a tremendous loss."