Frozen yogurt chain Llaollao has 'nothing to do with 'Yole'

Frozen yogurt chain Llao Llao has issued a new statement regarding the closure of its outlets in Singapore, clarifying that it had nothing to do with the yogurt that will be sold at these places.

News of the Spanish chain closing its outlets here emerged last week. Media reports said that it would be replaced by yogurt brand Yole.

However, Llao Llao said in a Facebook post on Tuesday night that it has "absolutely nothing to do with Yole Frozen Yogurt".

It added that although Yole has physically taken over its existing outlets across the island, the product served is not Llao Llao's yogurt.

"The company with which we have been developing our brand in Singapore has unilaterally decided to close all the establishments in the country and reopen them under the Yole Frozen Yogurt brand," it said.

"The closing of the 29 establishments in Singapore is very disappointing for us after so many years of work, but we face the situation with the peace of mind of having always fulfilled our commitments."

It is unclear where Yole is from. While media reports have said that it is European, it does not state so on its website and Facebook page. - LYDIA LAM