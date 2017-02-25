Full-time pay means less worry for him

Whenever his wife asked him to take the family out to East Coast Park on Sunday mornings, he used to hesitate.

For cabbies like Mr Michael Ng, 52, time is money.

To make sure he earns enough to cover the daily taxi rental, he would complete a few trips early in the morning, and continue driving after spending some time on the beach.

Now, the father of three no longer has to worry.

As an electric taxi driver with HDT Singapore Taxi, he gets a monthly basic pay of $1,600 and more if he hits the company's revenue target.

"If I want to take a day off, I can do it as long as I can achieve the company target," he told The New Paper yesterday.

Having driven for several taxi operators over the past decade, Mr Ng was growing tired of being a cabby.

"Every morning I am on the road, I have to hunt for passengers. Even if I wanted to rest, the first thing on my mind would be the rental. I had to drive around enough to cover the rent before I could rest," he said.

At his wife's encouragement, he tried out the full-time employment structure at HDT - a first in the taxi industry here.

"...I'm glad I made the right decision," he said, beaming.

"Besides getting what I'm earning as a normal taxi driver, I get benefits including Central Provident Fund (contributions), medical coverage and insurance.

"When it comes to welfare, it's the priority on my boss' mind. I always tell the newer drivers that it's like a family here," he added.

As Mr Ng is earning more than he used to, he can afford to spend a little more on things like a more extravagant Valentine's Day present for his wife.

"I bought her something from Pandora this year." - FOO JIE YING