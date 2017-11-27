Fun for all and a chance to give back at Big Walk

Go to the Singapore Sports Hub this Saturday for a time of fun, games, and giving.

The Sports Hub Community Play Day (www.sportshub.com.sg/CommunityPlayDay) starts from 9am at the OCBC Square, just outside Exit A of Stadium MRT station.

There is something for everyone in the family, including a massage workout for all generations, Christmas shopping at the festive market and even a K-pop dance workout.

For the young and young-at-heart, there are carnival game booths, laser and archery tag challenges, jump rope performances, try-outs and competitions.

For the sportier ones, there is the G-Motion Fitness Marathon by Giordano which features Zumba, Salsation and Kardio Kickboxing sessions. There will also be callisthenics, bike spinning and Mega Mazes.

FAMILY ADVENTURE RACE

The Sports Hub Community Play Day starts off with an ActiveSG OAC Family Adventure Race, followed by workouts, performances, medical and parenting talks, story-telling sessions and other activities.

Children aren't left out, with a Kids Yoga session, as well as and arts and crafts and face-painting sessions at the Sports Hub Library.

The health-conscious can head to talks on diabetes risk assessment and fitness.

Dr Michael Lim, a senior consultant physician/cardiologist, will talk about heart health at 1pm and consultant orthopaedic surgeon Alan Cheung will talk about knee problems at 3pm.

If you need some retail therapy, you can find Christmas gifts at the festive market.

In celebration of Giving Week, you can also give back to the community by donating to the charity partners on site:

Focus on the Family Singapore is dedicated to helping families thrive through transformational family life education, trusted resources, content placements and counselling (www.family.org.sg); and

Reach Community Services Society, which aims to help the youth uncover their hidden strengths and potential through programmes primarily targeted at those from low-income, disadvantaged, and at-risk background (www.reach.org.sg).

Giving Week is a national movement that encourages everyone to give back to society (www.givingweek.sg). During this week, corporates, non-profits and individuals across Singapore come together to make a difference.