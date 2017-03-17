Fun for families and kids this weekend

The March school holidays are wrapping up, but kids and the young at heart can still have fun at these shopping malls, which are holding exciting activities for families.

Tsum-sational Adventure at CapitaLand Malls

The lovable Disney Tsum Tsum characters come to life in an adventure that will take place at CapitaLand Malls, including Tampines Mall, Junction 8, Sembawang Shopping Centre, Bukit Panjang Plaza and The Star Vista.

There are various interactive activities available.

They include stacking and completing a Tomica Disney Tsum Tsum die-cast cars pyramid, a photo booth to have an instant photo print taken with the characters and even customisation of stickers with Tsum Tsum designs.

There will also be a pop-up store featuring a wide array of Disney Tsum Tsum merchandise, and visitors will stand a chance to win prizes when they participate in activities.

Find out more at capitalandmallasia.com.sg/tsumtsum before you go, as some events take place only at specific malls.

Hi-5 at City Square Mall

Till Sunday, City Square Mall will be holding a fun and educational live show with Hi-5 characters, Chats and Tinka.

Discover new words and phrases with the adorable puppets and engage in interactive games such as Hide and Seek and Guess the Animal.

Kids can also look forward to dancing along to popular Hi-5 tunes like L.O.V.E and It's A Party.

The Meet & Greet with Chats and Tinka is limited to 50 passes per session, with a minimum spend of $50 at City Square Mall.

Shopkins at United Square

At Asia's first Shopkins Workshops and Meet & Greet, children can play in a large-scale activity area at the atrium of United Square and be amazed by cute thematic miniatures.

There are hands-on activities such as Sand Art and Photo Frame decoration, while collectors of Shopkins also have a chance to swap their toys with like-minded pals at the Swap-kins corner.

The first 50 familieswill qualify for the Meet & Greet with popular Shopkins characters Apple Blossom and Kooky Cookie.

The Meet & Greet times are 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Singapore Festival of Fun at Clarke Quay

The inaugural festival, which ends on Sunday, is set to thrill the public with daredevil acts and international comedians.

On the streets, keep a lookout for performances from World Champion Unicyclist Jamey Mossengren and magic tricks by street magician and illusionist Ryan Shadow.

For those in need of a good laugh over the weekend, you can buy tickets to attend the Magners International Comedy Festival.

It will feature 12 international comedians engaging audiences with their stand-up routines at locations including Warehouse, The Pump Room and Paulaner Clarke Quay.

SpongeBob SquarePants at OneKM

Visit the underwater-themed atrium to experience a series of quirky high-altitude adventures, while older kids can try climbing up the 2½-storey-high SpongeBob's Pineapple House.

Other activities include traversing a cargo net, climbing a monkey bar mid-air and even a flying fox.

Younger participants from four years old can take part in simpler activities like going for a tunnel crawl, jumping on the trampoline and going down an inflatable giant slide. Instructors with climbing experience will be there to guide the children.