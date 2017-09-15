Funding and much more to go green

An incentive scheme to encourage buildings to be more environmentally friendly will offer up to double the funds it currently gives to tenants to go green.

The Building and Construction Authority's 2014 BCA Green Mark Incentive Scheme for Existing Buildings and Premises will, from Sept 30, provide building tenants with co-funding of up to $40,000 to retrofit their workplaces to be greener. This is an increase from the current $20,000.

With the funding and BCA's help, tenants that are small- and medium-sized enterprises will also be able to purchase an expanded list of energy-efficient equipment, such as refrigerators and air-conditioners that have at least three ticks under the National Environment Agency's Mandatory Energy Labelling scheme.

These initiatives were announced yesterday by Senior Minister of State for Health and the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor at the BCA Breakfast Talk for CEOs at Marina Bay Sands.

Since 2014, four building tenants have applied for the Green Mark Incentive Scheme for Existing Buildings and Premises with up to $20,000 of co-funding from BCA.

BCA chief executive Hugh Lim said it doubled the cap to allow more tenants to take advantage of the scheme.

Today, BCA will also open up 50 free slots under a new pilot initiative to help eligible SMEs judge how green they are against its Green Mark criteria.

Called the Green Mark User-Centric Feasibility Assessments initiative, it will involve interns attached to BCA going to assess eligible companies, under the supervision of its officers.

Mr Lim said making buildings green would benefit tenants and owners in terms of lower energy costs.

Dr Khor also announced yesterday a behavioural change programme that aims to encourage building users to integrate sustainability into their lives.

josehong@sph.com.sg

