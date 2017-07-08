Further your skills in the HR industry

Human resource practitioners can support their professional development through training courses by applying for the SkillsFuture Study Award for HR at www.skillsfuture.sg/studyawards/human-resource.

To learn more about the initiatives and measures in place to strengthen the HR services sector, the public is invited to visit the HR Industry Manpower Plan interactive showcase at the Orchid Ballroom, Level 4, Marina Bay Sands, from 12.30pm to 5.30pm on Monday.

Visit www.tinyurl.com/hrimp2017 to register for the event.