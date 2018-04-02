Gadget helps light the way for seniors

A youth volunteer demonstrating how to use the LED light to a senior citizen.

About 250 senior citizens received a radio that also doubles up as a LED light at Nee Soon East Community Club (CC) on Saturday.

Its purpose?

To keep seniors from tripping if they get up in the middle of the night.

The presentation of the dual-purpose gadget was the first of over 70 different youth-driven projects being organised by various Youth Executive Committees (YECs) across the island as part of a five-week Community YOUthCare Festival.

The festival is helmed by the People's Association Youth Movement (PAYM).

The idea came about after feedback from youth volunteers who conducted house visits, said Mr Wong Jin Feng, 27, the organising chairman for Saturday's YOUthCare for Seniors event.

Mr Wong, who is also the chairman for Nee Soon East CC YEC, said: "During those sessions, many seniors shared their concern that they may potentially trip and fall when making their way to the bathroom at night.

"Some seniors also talked about the need to keep a small lamp switched on throughout the night for better visibility."

The YECs then collaborated with Ngee Ann Polytechnic and came up with a customised device.

The motion sensor LED light will minimise the chances of tripping while lowering electricity bills, while the radio function was added to provide a source of entertainment and news for the elderly, who mostly live alone, Mr Wong added.

For this year's festival, a greater emphasis was placed on innovation, with PAYM organising several design thinking workshops to facilitate the creative thinking process in youth volunteers.

Ms Eileen Chen, 32, a member of the PAYM Central Youth Council and chairperson for Chong Pang CC YEC said: "The YECs' aim to help the underprivileged and vulnerable segments in society is further augmented by the integration of problem-solving techniques such as ideation, behavioural science, as well as design thinking.

"But at the end of the day, it is all about the youth understanding the different needs of the beneficiaries, and being able to reach out and help them."

Madam Lim Bee Hwa, 59, was delighted with the LED light, and the opportunity to mingle with other seniors at the event.

She said: "Those living alone can be susceptible to loneliness and depression. At least today we can all meet up and enjoy each other's company."